Martin Zubimendi answer makes it clear why he rejected Liverpool to stay at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad and Spain star Martin Zubimendi is facing another tough season, as he tries to marshal the midfield in Gipuzkoa, but this time without Mikel Merino, his long-time partner in crime, who has moved to Arsenal. Of course, he had the opportunity to move to the Premier League himself.

Liverpool were willing to activate his €60m release clause this summer, and publicly pursued him. After several days of doubts, and at one point even leaning towards a move to Anfield, he decided to remain at the Reale Arena.

It was a call that many Liverpool fans were disappointed with, and some even struggled to understand. Asked what Real Sociedad were to him, Zubimendi’s response is a good insight.

“La Real for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life in there. A lot of what I am is part of the Real, it is my life.”

He was also asked what his friends were saying to him after he was approached by Liverpool, and whether they tried to persuade him to stay.

“No, no, my friends are clear that whatever I decide will be the best. There is no pressure whatsoever.”

Meanwhile on the pitch, it’s been a rough start to La Liga for the Txuri-Urdin. Just one over Espanyol from their first four gamess, Imanol Alguacil has just lost Hamari Traore for the season, and Brais Mendez has already been injured too, on top of the Merino exit. After the international break, it will be Real Madrid.

“It is true that right now we are not at our 100%. We have new players who have barely trained with us, other important ones have left. As soon as we get in the groove, things will be fine,” he told Marca.

Luka Sucic has strengthened the midfield, while Orri Oskarsson and Nayef Aguerd arrived late in the transfer window too. Real Sociedad will be expected to make it into Europe this season again though, as they have in every full season under Alguacil.

“That’s the problem. It is a project that has been going on for years, we have been entering Europe for five years and the demands are high not only in the club, but also from the people, so let’s hope to meet expectations.”

“Getting into Europe is clear[ly a goal]. The higher the position, the better. We have to look for our best version and, above all, compete. Feel competitive, ensure we are recognisable [for our style] and that we are seen as having personality.”