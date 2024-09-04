Manchester City beware: Real Madrid set their sights on lynchpin as star addition for next summer

Manchester City have generally operated on the policy that if their players are keen to leave, they will be allowed to do so. Real Madrid look set to try and pry away arguably their best player.

Madrid-based outlet Diario AS have claimed that Rodri Hernandez will be Los Blancos’ top target for the summer of 2025. Rodri has a contract until 2027, and Head of Recruitment Juni Calafat and Carlo Ancelotti are dreaming of bringing in the Spain star. So far Manchester City have not managed to talk Rodri into a contract renewal, and with the exit of Toni Kroos, Los Blancos are missing a deeper controlling presence.

Rodri is reportedly tempted by the offer to return his native city, and his agent Pablo Barquero, who also represents Real Madrid Castilla manager and legend Raul Blanco, who also has a good relationship with Los Blancos. Given the projects on offer, and the success of the sides, Rodri only sees two options going forward: renew with Manchester City or go to Real Madrid.

Another factor could be that Pep Guardiola’s days at Manchester City seem numbered, with no certainty he will be there beyond then end of his current deal. At Valdebebas, they are also in need of Spanish players in order to meet UEFA quotas in the Champions League, following the exits of Nacho Fernandez, Joselu Mato and the possible departures of Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos in the coming years.

This news was first revealed by Joan Fontes in April, with Manchester City Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain already aware of Real Madrid’s intentions. They will face a fierce battle to keep Rodri, given the natural attraction to a move to his home city, and the fact he has achieved everything in Manchester. Equally, Los Blancos’ track record of persuading top stars, exemplified by Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, speaks for itself.