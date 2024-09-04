Luis de la Fuente determined to shoehorn two Barcelona players into Spain line-up

Spain kick off their UEFA Nations League defence on Thursday with a trip to Belgrade. Luis de la Fuente’s side won the competition last summer after defeating Croatia on penalties, and they will eyeing up a successful defence of their title – it’s entirely possible, given that Euro 2024 was also won by La Roja.

Earlier this summer in Germany, de la Fuente had a fairly settled midfield/attacking line-up. Rodri Hernandez and Fabian Ruiz were the pivots, with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal as wingers either side of Alvaro Morata. The one contestable position was attacking midfield, where Pedri and Dani Olmo were the main options.

Pedri’s injury against Germany meant that Olmo finished out the tournament as a starter, although Relevo say that de la Fuente’s desire is to have both players in his ideal line-up going forward. However, there are complications about this.

Spain could follow in Barcelona’s footsteps by playing Pedri deeper with Olmo as the 10, although the two alternative line-ups provided by the report would have Pedri playing in the hole with Olmo either on his left, or ahead as a false nine. It remains to be seen whether de la Fuente tries either of these against Serbia in Belgrade.