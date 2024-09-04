Joan Laporta demands Barcelona continue tapping into player market as second deal is sealed

Barcelona’s well-documented financial woes means that the club must focus more on promoting from within, and Hansi Flick also seems determined to follow this path during his time in Catalonia. Signing youngsters with a view to first team progression is a valuable market strategy for now.

Deals such as Aziz Issah’s from Dreams FC – confirmed on Tuesday – are one that Barcelona should be focusing on. The African market is one that is relatively untouched at the top level of football, and Joan Laporta understands that there so many talents that could be signed because of this – increasing the scouting focus in the continent is a priority of Joan Laporta, as per Sport.

President Laporta has asked to increase investment in talent search in Africa. @tjuanmarti, @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 4, 2024

Alongside Issah, Barcelona are said to have practically closed the signing of Ibrahim Diarra, who will join on a permanent basis once he turns 18 later this year – a shrewd of business, and similar deals could be completed in the coming years.