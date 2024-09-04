“I have no problem talking” – Rafa Mir speaks out for first time since being accused of sexual assault

Earlier this week, Valencia striker Rafa Mir was arrested after allegations of sexual assault were made against him. He has since been released, but with precautionary measures – including the seizing of his passport – having been put in place.

The incident in question took place on Saturday night, after Valencia drew 1-1 with Villarreal at the Mestalla. Mir came on as a second half substitute in that one, and less than 24 hours later, he was picked up by authorities after the complaint was filed.

Mir has now spoken for the first time since his arrest. He told La Sexta (via Sport) that he intends to give his side of the story soon.

“I’m fine. I’ll talk when it’s my turn to speak. You know that I have no problem talking.”

The matter is not being investigated by the relevant authorities, and Mir is expected to return to training with Valencia in the coming days.