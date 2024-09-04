Further details emerged of alleged sexual assault involving Valencia forward Rafa Mir

Valencia forward Rafa Mir was arrested by police in Spain on Monday night, on suspicion of sexual assault. The on-loan Sevilla forward has spent the last two nights in jail, as he waits to give his statement to the police.

The arrest of Mir became public knowledge on Tuesday morning, and Valencia declared in a public statement that they were unaware of the details of the events, but were willing to co-operate fully with the authorities.

Now further details about the incident have emerged. Following Valencia’s 1-1 draw with Villarreal on Saturday night, the 27-year-old was seen in a nightclub called MYA, and returned to a chalet in the early hours of Sunday morning with another man and two women.

🗞️ Informa @levante_emv:

ℹ️ Nuevos detalles sobre el caso RAFA MIR:

PRESUNTAMENTE:

– Sexo consentido de Rafa con una chica en una habitación del inmueble.

– Sale y Rafa agrede a la otra chica, la tira a la piscina y le hace tocamientos sin consentimiento.

(Sigue) — Radio Taronja (@RadioTaronja_) September 3, 2024

Vozpopuli (via MD) allege that after Mir had consensual sex with one of the women, aged 25, but then touched her without consent after the incident in the swimming pool. Antena 3 (via Marca) also claim that the victim was alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Mir, while the other woman, aged 21, was sexually assaulted by his accomplice in a bathroom.

Local radio station Radio Taronja say that Mir had assaulted the second woman, and thrown her into the pool. The striker then allegedly took her to the bathroom and touched her without her consent. Mir then hit the first woman, causing an injury, when she came to see what had happened.

All three of these reports coincide in saying that the two women left the property semi-nude, thrown out of the house by Mir and his accomplice. A neighbour noticed the two women walking around lost, then called the police, who then spoke to Mir, although it was about an altercation, not involving sexual assault. On the Sunday, at least one of the two women went to hospital to have their injuries examined.

The events described above are all alleged so far, and yet to proven nor confirmed by the other people involved. The defence team of Mir and his accomplice deny that there was any rape, and maintain that any sex was consensual. They also say the women voluntarily went to their home, and cite the length of time between the incident and it being reported.

Lawyer Jaime Campaner represented George Best’s son, Calum Milan Best, in a recent sexual abuse case, which saw him escape three years in prison following an incident in an Ibiza beach club. He wil also represent Mir, and attending court on Wednesday, told the gathered press that any relations were ‘without doubt’ consensual.