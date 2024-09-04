Former Real Madrid striker Joselu Mato: Kylian Mbappe is like a ketchup bottle

With Alvaro Morata injured, Joselu Mato could end up being Spain’s starting striker for their UEFA Nations League openers against Serbia and Switzerland. Now at Al-Gharafa, the veteran marksman will be aiming to impress in what could be one of his final chances at international level.

Joselu spoke to the media on Wednesday, and one of the topics of conversation was Kylian Mbappe, the man that “replaced” him at Real Madrid. He gave his take on the slow-ish start that the Frenchman has had at the Santiago Bernabeu (via Diario AS).

“I know what Real Madrid is and I know the conditions that Mbappe has, and for me there are no doubts. Mbappe is like a ketchup bottle. At first you squeeze and nothing comes out, but then all the tomato sauce comes out at once. He has already scored two goals against Betis and will continue to score. Mbappe will make history at Real Madrid – he and everyone around him.”

Joselu also took the opportunity to reminisce on his one and only season at Los Blancos.

“We won La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup. And also the Nations League and the European Championship with the National Team. For me it has been something incredible. It was a season in which we only lost two games in the whole year. What happened at Real Madrid was spectacular. For me it has been an unforgettable stage.”