David Beckham’s eldest son quits football to pursue fashion career

Son of former Real Madrid and England star David Beckham is leaving professional football at the age of just 22. Romeo Beckham was playing for Brentford B for the past year, but has decided to go in a different direction.

Initially part of the Arsenal academy, Romeo followed his father to Inter Miami’s youth system, before joining Brentford in the summer of 2023. After spending a year at their B side, he has decided to hang up his boots. Diario AS say that he will be pursuing a career in fashion, described as his passion. He has already modelled for Yves Saint-Laurent in the past.

Romeo Beckham joins what is very much a family business, with mother Victoria, father David and siblings Brooklyn and Harper into fashion work. Brookyln and Cruz also spent time in the Arsenal academy, but none ever featured at Valdebebas, being too young while David Beckham was at Real Madrid. This is the first year in a long time without any of Zinedine Zidane’s brood in the ranks at the club, but Marcelo Viera’s son Enzo Alves has been impressing of late.