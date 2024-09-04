Dani Carvajal issues response to Real Madrid teammates Vinicius Junior – “Spain is not a racist country”

Dani Carvajal spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of Spain’s opening UEFA Nations League fixture against Serbia in Belgrade. He did so as it was being confirmed that he is in the running to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

As per Diario AS, he admitted that he does not expect to win, although he is grateful for the nomination nonetheless.

“It’s clear that, being a defender… In football, what stands out are the goalscorers. But well, with the possibility of winning it I am very happy, it refers to the great year I had last year. My family and I are very proud.”

Carvajal was also asked about recent comments from Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior on racism in Spanish football, with the Brazilian believing that the 2030 World Cup should be moved away from Spain if things do not improve in the coming years.

“Regarding Vinicius, I would just like to say that we are totally against any situation of racism in the stadiums. I know what Vini suffers from and we support him both internally and publicly. I think La Liga is improving and protocols are being drawn up so that these people cannot return to sporting events.

“But, beyond those people, I don’t think Spain doesn’t deserve to hold a World Cup. There should be no doubt that Spain is not a racist country. Since I was a child, I have grown up with many nationalities in my neighbourhood, in Leganes. Spain is not a racist country.”