Carlo Ancelotti and Luis de la Fuente among nominees for Coach of the Year award

France Football are rolling out their nominee lists ahead of the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony, which takes place later this year. For the Coach of the Year award, there are two nominees that are related to Spanish football.

The first is Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian guided Real Madrid to three trophies throughout the 2023-24 season – these included a 36th La Liga title, a 15th Champions League/European Cup, and another Spanish Super Cup, which they won by demolishing Barcelona in the final back in January.

Spain’s Luis de la Fuente is also on the list. La Roja have had an exceptional last 12 months. On the back of winning the UEFA Nations League last summer, they won all 13 competitive matches: six Euro 2024 qualifiers, seven at the main tournament itself, which secured a fourth European Championship title.

Either Ancelotti or de la Fuente would be a worthy winner of the award, although they will face stern competition from the likes of Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Lionel Scaloni (Argentina).