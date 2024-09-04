Barcelona’s new away top revealed as most expensive across the world

On Wednesday, Barcelona unveiled their new away kit, which has proven to be a big hit amongst online supporters. It is predominantly black, with slight twinges of the Blaugrana colours.

Survey: How would you rate this jersey (1-10)? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TTXlkT2W2L — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 4, 2024

The kit went on sale soon after its launch, and the prices took many by surprise. The basic shirt costs €114.99, with the player version rising to €184.99. As per MD, the former is the most expensive basic football top that can be bought from a club’s official store, which it costing €15 more than Real Madrid’s most expensive.

The fact that the kit is a hit with supporters will be of delightful news to Barcelona president, who will be hopeful of many, many sales that would help the club with its financial predicament.

There will be many supporters that disagree with the high pricing, but Barcelona will undoubtedly see it as necessary because of the problems they are having financially. It remains to be seen how much these sales will help.