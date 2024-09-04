Barcelona finally release 2024-25 away kit four games into season

Barcelona have finally released their away kit in unusually late fashion, with their black shirt hitting the shops well into the season.

The Blaugrana have already played away from home twice against Valencia and Rayo Vallecano, but did so in their third Senyera kit from last season, and then in their home shirt, with Dani Olmo scoring on his debut.

#FCBarcelona have released their away kit for the 2024-25 season. Where we at with this one?pic.twitter.com/ivFu5O9j96 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 4, 2024

Their new kit sees a return to an all-black outfit, which was last seen in 2021 in Can Barca. Perhaps the key feature change is that the badge is not only coloured black with red and blue trim, but has been centred.

Dani Olmo: "My adaptation? The position where the coach sees me, and where I have been playing at Leipzig and with Spain, the connection with players like Pedri and Lamine… That makes it much easier, and that's why my adaptation has been so fast." @EsportsRAC1 pic.twitter.com/vQwSpD5g4P — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 4, 2024

A red and blue stripe then follow the sleeve line, with a red Spotify sponsorship below the badge. Like the home kit, the name Spotify no longer appeals, merely the logo. According to Sport, the delay in the release is down to the negotiations the club is currently locked in with kit manufacturer Nike.