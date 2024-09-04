Barcelona Getafe

Barcelona confirm time period for Fermin Lopez injury lay-off – all the games he could miss

Barcelona are without yet another of their key players, with midfielder Fermin Lopez picking up a thigh issue in his first training session with Spain’s under-21 side on Tuesday. Departing from custom, Barcelona have given a recovery period for the 21-year-old.

Lopez will miss approximately three weeks with his hamstring tear. It will in theory keep him out for a total of three or four games, with a trip to Girona after the international break. The Blaugrana are then away to AS Monaco in the Champions League, at La Ceramica to face Villarreal, and then at home to Getafe. That game is right on the border of when Lopez would be fit again, and four days later, Barcelona travel to El Sadar to face Osasuna.

Lopez’s injury leaves Hansi Flick with just four natural midfielders, although he has noted that Eric Garcia can play deeper in midfield. Pedri, Dani Olmo and Pablo Torre are generally regarded as more offensive options, while Marc Casado can play deeper too. All except Casado are currently on international duty though too, and Flick will have a tough job managing their minutes.

