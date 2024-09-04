Barcelona call for calm with star player ahead of expected return from injury

It’s undeniable that Barcelona are currently very short of midfield options. As things stand, Hansi Flick can only rely on Marc Casado and Pedri as “natural” players, while Eric Garcia will also be utilised in the position when required. Frenkie de Jong’s return from a five-month lay-off, which is expected in the coming weeks, will help matters, and the same can be said with Gavi.

Marc Casadó: "When you start a new project, the results are important, to pick up pace and confidence from the first day. Winning four out of four is important, that's how titles can be won." @OnzeTv3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 4, 2024

The latter has now been out for 10 months, having sustained a serious knee injury last November. As things stand, he is projected to return in the next couple of months, but Sport say that no expectations have been placed on him making his comeback earlier than expected, or even on time.

Barcelona will not rush Gavi back to action, despite their lack of depth in the defensive midfield positions. Club officials understand that the 19-year-old is desperate to make his return, but he will only do so once he’s fully ready.