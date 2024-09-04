Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta considering next move with retirement on the table

Few footballers in Spain draw as much affection as Andres Iniesta, but he may be about to draw his career to a close, after 22 enormously successful years.

Now 40 years of age, Iniesta has just spent the last year of his career at Emirates Club FC in Dubai, and Relevo say he has offers to continue playing, but he is weighing up his options, one of which is retirement. Iniesta still enjoys playing football a lot, and while he has various businesses, including a wine bodega, he feels he has the rest of his life to get more involved in them.

Equally, Iniesta is also keen to start working on his coaching licenses, and has voiced a desire to return to Barcelona in the future. Partner Anna Ortiz has recently given birth to their fifth child too, and the family are well setup in Dubai. He is currently training on his own, but is expected to come to a decision on a ‘last dance’ in the coming days.

Either way, Iniesta will be given tributes around Spain when he does decide to hang up his boots. The man who scored the winner in the World Cup final to deliver Spain’s first ever victory in the tournament, he is beloved across the country, and was applauded off in his final games in La Liga by opposition fans, as he was during his first appearances following the World Cup in 2010.