Analysis: Rodri Hernandez or Florian Wirtz? The dilemma facing Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe allowed Real Madrid to make a major signing this summer without the bank being broken. No money was spent on transfer fees, and this could allow some big spending to take place in 2025.

In recent weeks, Los Blancos have been linked with two statement signings. Florian Wirtz is someone appreciated by club bosses, and despite his preference being as an attacking midfielder, there is a belief that he can be utilised deeper.

The second player is Rodri Hernandez, whom Real Madrid have appreciated for some time. It’s not unpopular to say that the Manchester City pivot is the best midfielder in the world, and he has shown that over the last 2-3 years. He could be the ideal replacement for Toni Kroos, who has left, or Luka Modric, who is expected to leave at the end of the season – he’s not a like-for-like of either player, but he is more than good enough to succeed them.

As things stand, Real Madrid have six senior central midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos. As mentioned, Modric is expected to go, while Ceballos could also if Real Betis come back for him in 2025. That would mean that a new signing in this area is essential.

In terms of a stylistic fit, Rodri is the clear choice. He is a 6/8 hybrid that can help break down defences with his incisive play in the middle of the park. He is much more suited to filing to void(s) left by Kroos and Modric, who are two players that play slightly deeper.

On the other hand, Wirtz is an extremely exciting talent. Aged 21, he will only get better – which is a scary though considering his level. He only suits Real Madrid’s transfer policy much more than Rodri, given his age. He could be used as the more offensive midfielder, with Bellingham – who is more than capable as an 8 – dropping slightly deeper.

It’s a tricky situation for Real Madrid to think about. Rodri is definitely not old – at 28, he’s in his prime, so there should be no concerns with splashing out on a player that will be world class for another 5-6 years at least. However, he may be slightly too old for club bosses, especially given that he would be very, very expensive. If they can get past that, Rodri is simply the better choice when taking into account the needs of the squad.

It will be interesting to see the business that Real Madrid conduct in 2025. Alphonso Davies is projected to join upon the expiry of his Bayern Munich deal. while a right-back could also be signed on top of a midfielder.