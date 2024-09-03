Sevilla Valencia

Valencia star arrested on suspicion of alleged sexual assault

Valencia forward Rafa Mir, who rejoined the club on loan from Sevilla this summer, has been detained by police on suspicion of sexual assault. The 27-year-old is currently in custody awaiting the chance to give the police a statement.

According to Relevo, Mir was arrested on Monday night for the alleged crime, and missed training on Tuesday morning. A formal complaint was submitted to the police on Saturday night by two women following an incident in the player’s home. Another man who was present was also detained.

Valencia have since made a public statement, but are operating on the presumption of innocence. They say that they lacking details on the matter, but will collaborate fully with the justice system in light of the reports. Mir is expected to be processed and either released, released on bail, or kept in custody.

No further details about the incident have emerged. Mir was involved in Valencia’s 1-1 draw with Villarreal on the same night at Mestalla, playing the final 20 minutes of the clash as a substitute.

