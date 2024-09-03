Spanish Federation president at risk of being suspended from elections after court ruling

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha may not be in the role for long, after a court ruling jeopardised his ability to run in the upcoming elections.

Rocha took over from Luis Rubiales last September on an interim basis, but exceeded his responsibilities, staying in the role too long, and has had legal action taken against him as a result. He also took a number of decisions that did not correspond to him. The Spanish Ministry for Sport secured a two-year ban for Rocha from holding office.

Elections are due to take place this month or next, but Rocha will not be able to run in them if he does not get the suspension lifted. The initial suspension is to investigate whether there was any wrongdoing on his part, but Rocha is seeking an emergency injunction against the ban in order to allow himself a shot at re-election, as reported by Marca. Current RFEF Vice-President Maria Angeles Garcia Chaves is now in the role on an interim basis.

This is just the latest episode in a major power struggle within the RFEF, and with many interested parties, including the clubs, La Liga and the MoS. Recently it was reported that La Liga will try to host games abroad this season, the first being Barcelona-Atletico Madrid in Miami in December. A friendly face at the RFEF will be essential for those plans to go ahead, which Rocha is.