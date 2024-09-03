Sevilla confirm departure of highly-valued attacker, deal believed to be worth €8m

In recent summers, Sevilla have begun to overhaul their squad. In 2024, the likes of Erik Lamela, Oliver Torres and Youssef En-Nesyri departed to make way for fresher blood, and now the latest to leave is Lucas Ocampos.

Ocampos joined Sevilla in 2019, and for the vast majority of his time at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, he has been an important player – this has especially been the case since returning from a loan spell at Ajax in January 2023.

He appeared to be key for new manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, but no longer. Sevilla have confirmed what was already known in recent days: Ocampos has joined Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey, with Diario AS say that the deal is worth in the region of €8m. His five-year spell ends with 208 appearances and two Europa League trophies.

Ocampos leaves a significant hope in the Sevilla squad, and there are plans for a replacement to be signed despite the transfer window having now closed. Talks are underway with Memphis Depay, although it won’t be easy to agree terms with the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid attacker.