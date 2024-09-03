Real Madrid starlet undergoes successful surgery following ACL injury

This season looked like being a breakthrough one for Joan Martinez. The 17-year-old impressed during pre-season tour of the United States, and the idea was for him to remain part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2024-25 campaign due to the shortage of central defenders at the Italian’s disposal. That was, until disaster struck.

During a training session not long before the start of the season, Martinez ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. It was a horrible moment for the youngster, who is now expected to miss the vast majority of this season.

Martinez himself has confirmed (via Marca) that he has now undergone successful surgery to rectify the injury, meaning that he can now begin his long road to recovery.

Real Madrid were devastated by Martinez’s injury, as they consider him to be a special talent. They will stick by him over these months of recovery, and he could still end up in the first team later this season depending on how he evolves.