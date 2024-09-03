Real Madrid stalwart thrilled to be teammates with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has not had the greatest impact on the pitch since he arrival at Real Madrid during the summer, but he is certainly making a splash with his new teammates. Many have talked him up in the media over the last couple of months, and the latest to do so has been Lucas Vazquez.

Lucas spoke to the press in A Coruna on Tuesday, and he spoke (via MD) of his delight at being on the same team as Mbappe.

“He is a spectacular player, he has shown it for many years that he has tremendous talent. We are very happy that he is in our team and we hope that he scores many more goals.”

Lucas also spoke on his expectations for this season with Real Madrid.

“I predict a very beautiful year, with a lot of motivation and desire to win many titles. We want to achieve the things that we all deserve”.