Real Betis starlet rejects €10m move to Feyenoord

Throughout the summer, Assane Diao was linked with a move away from Real Betis. The 19-year-old winger, who broke on to the scene during the early stages of last season, is not expected to be a regular first team player for the current campaign, so a sale would have been welcomed, especially as his stock was high.

However, Diao did not want to leave Betis easily. He rejected offers from outside of Spain, including one from TSG Hoffenheim, as his desire was to remain in La Liga. ABC (via Marca) have also revealed that he recently turned down the chance to join Eredivisie giants Feyenoord, who were willing to pay €10m for his services (with Los Verdiblancos retaining a sell-on clause).

The funds received from Diao’s sale could have gone towards a new signing for Betis in January. Instead, the teenager remains at the Benito Villamarin, although it could be tough for him to see first team action this season.