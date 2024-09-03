Nico Williams rejected offers from three clubs willing to pay release clause – Barcelona not among them

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams delighted fans by deciding to stay at the club for this season, with many expecting him to move on. The 22-year-old has a €58m release clause, which was considered cheap after his Euro 2024 showing.

The side most heavily linked to Williams was Barcelona, but Williams appeared to leave the Blaugrana on read, not responding to their offer according to reports in Catalonia. However Marca say he did respond to three clubs that were not the Catalans. Their information is that Williams rejected three teams that were willing to pay his release clause, as he wanted to remain in Bilbao, although those sides are not named.

One of the sides most heavily linked with Williams were Paris Saint-Germain, with manager Luis Enrique very familiar with him from his time in Spain. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea were all linked with Williams over the summer, while he turned Aston Villa down last year. He has ruffled a few feathers by referring to his decision to stay as ‘for one more year’. The European champion is contracted until 2027, but Athletic will attempt to extend and improve his deal.