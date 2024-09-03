La Liga managers to threaten strike in negotiations over new sacking law

The Committee of Managers held their annual general meeting on Tuesday afternoon, and one of the key issues could force them into industrial action in an already tight football calendar.

Carlo Ancelotti, Xavi Hernandez, Diego Simeone, Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola were amongst around 40 managers that met at the RFEF headquarters in order to discuss several matters, but chief among them, the redundancy regulations.

The cases of Sergio Gonzalez at Cadiz and Quique Setien at Barcelona, where both managers were sacked without receiving their redundancy packages, has caused fury amongst the coaching fraternity. As per Marca, the managers will contemplate a strike if La Liga do not agree to changes in their regulations that mean clubs cannot sack a manager without paying them their severance. They are due to meet with La Liga on Wednesday for discussions.

It is hard to argue too much with their pretensions. Setien’s case was particularly high profile due to the involvement of Barcelona, but he ended up having to take legal action in order to get the Blaugrana to pay up. It’s a scenario that is repeated up and down the football pyramid though, and to coaches unable to afford not being paid for as long as Setien might be.