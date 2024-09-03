Kylian Mbappe to meet with Paris Saint-Germain in effort to end €55m salary dispute

Throughout the summer, it’s been reported that Kylian Mbappe is at odds with former club Paris Saint-Germain in regards to unpaid wages that he is owed. It’s been reported that the figure he is due amounts to €55m.

Fayza Lamari, Mbappe’s mother and agent, has threatened PSG with legal action if they did not pay the money, and there has now been movement to reach an outcome. As reported by L’Equipe, the two parties will meet before the legal commission of the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on the 11th of September – next Wednesday.

Mbappe and his representatives are determined to receive the funds owed, and it was they that contacted the LFP’s legal commission to help speed up the matter.

Mbappe would be due back at Real Madrid for training on the 11th, as his final match with France during this international break is two days prior. It’s likely that he would have to miss the session on this date.