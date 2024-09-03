Kylian Mbappe has ‘landed on his feet’ at Real Madrid – studying ability highlighted

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has dominated the spotlight since he landed in the Spanish capital, and after three games in La Liga without scoring, notched a brace on Sunday night. The French forward has hit the ground running in terms of his impact at Valdebebas though.

According to Relevo, Mbappe has fitted in well to the dressing room, with international teammates Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga helping to ease the transition. Relevo say that he has made a good impression, and that any suggestions of an oversized ego are yet to appear at Real Madrid.

Mbappe has not looked for any special treatment, maintaining a low profile and remaining friendly with his teammates. The same outlet also delve into the archives to highlight praise from Edinson Cavani and Manuel Ugarte from their time at Paris Saint-Germain, saying they were struck by his humility and work-rate.

Former coach Mauricio Pochettino was used to him speaking to the staff every day in order to improve or query tactics or adjustments.

“He spent the afternoons at home watching football, suddenly he would call us, or send photos or videos of matches that he was analysing. He would even watch matches in the Portuguese Second Division and ask us questions. He did everything to learn and improve, even though he was the best,” the Argentine coach explains.

Mbappe has already had a glimpse of the fickle nature of the Santiago Bernabeu, and has had more than an eyeful of the intense character of the local press in Madrid from when he decided to turn Real Madrid down in 2022. It seems his settling into the club off the pitch is going well though.