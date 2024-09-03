Jules Kounde considers himself to have accomplished role asked of him by Barcelona

Barcelona have struggled at right-back for many years, arguably since Dani Alves’ first departure in 2016. However, those concerns are no more thanks to Jules Kounde, who has taken on the role in the last three seasons.

Kounde was signed by Xavi Hernandez as a centre-back, but due to lack of options in the right full-back position, he was tasked with playing there during the 2022-23 season. He did so successfully as part of a very strong Barcelona defence that conceded few goals on their way to the La Liga title.

Despite this, Kounde spoke out about his desire to return to a central role, although aside from a few games at the start of last season, he never has. Under Hansi Flick, he continues to play right-back, and he has excelled there. The French international now considers himself a natural in the position, as he told the media on Tuesday (via MD).

“I think there was also a misunderstanding on the part of people outside of what the coach could ask of me and also of the player I was.

“I’m not a right-back by training. Sometimes we can put up barriers. It’s no secret, it’s a position that took me a while to get used to, but I was always confident that with work I would do it. It was not a natural position for me and, although I worked a lot, it was something that was going to take time.”

Kounde has been in fantastic form for club and country over the last 12 months in particular. Barcelona will be incredibly grateful to have him, as they should.