James Rodriguez expected to make La Liga return after international break

Last week, James Rodriguez’s return to La Liga was confirmed. Four years after leaving Real Madrid, the 33-year-old headed back to the Spanish capital to join Rayo Vallecano, signing a one-year contract. Understandably, there is plenty of excitement at Vallecas regarding his joining, with the countdown underway to his debut.

James did not feature against Barcelona or Espanyol before the international break, as he is not currently match fit. However, he will be playing for Colombia in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which allows him the opportunity to get sharp before returning to Rayo.

As per Diario AS, the idea is for James to make his debut against Osasuna on MD5. Starting may be out of the question, but Rayo head coach Inigo Perez calls to give minutes to the midfielder, who will continue gradually building his fitness up in the coming weeks.

It will be very interesting to see how James gets on in La Liga this season. If this summer’s Copa America is anything to go by, he should be at a very high level – Rayo will certainly hope that this is the case.