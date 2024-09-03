“I try to explain to everyone that he is not a bad person” – Barcelona star on Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has become something of a target in La Liga over the last few years, and this has led to some very unsavoury moments. The Real Madrid superstar is often criticised for his attitude during matches, but for one Barcelona star that knows him incredibly well, this is not the real Vinicius.

Raphinha is good friends with the 23-year-old, whom he has been with on international duty over the last few years. Speaking to RAC1 (via Marca), he spoke of the “real” Vinicius, the one that not many people get to see.

“The Vinicius of the matches is completely different from the Vinicius in person. When you get hold of him outside of football, you realise that they are completely different people. I’ve already seen many players who off the pitch are one way and on the pitch are another. This is normal in football, there are many players like that.

“I try to explain to everyone that Vinicius is not a bad person – he is a spectacular person, a very good person. He’s younger than me, but when I got to the national team he was already there and he helped me a lot. We get along very well and I also often talk to him and tell him that it is not necessary to do the things he does on the pitch, but I understand it. Each person is different, he is like that and I think it gives him confidence on the field to do that.

“For example, Gavi on the pitch, in my opinion, is crazy, he’s very annoying… I have already told you many times. But off the field he is an incredible person, loving, caring… Vinicius is the same. However, it’s hard to convince people that he’s like that when they see him in a certain way on the pitch. Only if you live moments with him will you see that I am right… he is affectionate… He is a person who is always joking, who is always smiling. It’s difficult to see Vinicius serious, he’s always joking…”

Vinicius is an outstanding footballer, and although his antics on-field are not exemplary, it’s clear from Raphinha’s remarks that this is a tactic that is used to get into the heads of opposition players. You can’t say that it doesn’t work, given the success he has enjoyed with Real Madrid in recent seasons.