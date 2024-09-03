Hamari Traore becomes latest casualty of worrying ACL trend at Real Sociedad

On Monday, Real Sociedad confirmed that defender Hamari Traore has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s draw with Getafe. He will undergo surgery in the coming days, and the likelihood is that he will be out of action for the vast majority of the 2024-25 season.

As per Marca, Traore’s injury continues an incredibly worry trend for La Real, who have now seen six of their players suffer ACL ruptures in the last three years.

Carlos Fernandez was the first to do so in the summer of 2021, and in March 2022, captain Mikel Oyarzabal suffered a similar fate. Only a few months later, Umar Sadiq did so too during a match against Getafe, like Traore, only weeks after he had joined the club from Almeria.

Last summer, David Silva tore his ACL during pre-season training, and that lead to an early retirement for the former Valencia and Manchester City playmaker. Aihen Munoz followed suit in January, and he is still recovery from that injury. Traore is now the latest, taking the list to six in three years.

It is desperate luck for Real Sociedad, although they do have sufficient cover for Traore. Jon Aramburu is highly-rated by club officials, while they also have former Real Madrid star Alvaro Odriozola.