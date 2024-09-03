Former Real Madrid coach highlights weak point in Kylian Mbappe’s game

Real Madrid‘s star signing Kylian Mbappe got off the mark in Spanish football on Sunday night, converting a brilliant Fede Valverde assist, before slotting away a penalty. It’s not been the easiest of starts to life in domestic football in Spain though.

Mbappe, and all of his teammates, struggled to really get going against RCD Mallorca and Las Palmas, while it was tight until the end against Real Valladolid too. Until Mbappe’s goal, they weren’t much more free-flowing against Betis.

Former coach Alvaro Benito has told Cadena SER that games against the likes of Betis and in Europe will be easier for the 25-year-old.

“It is a different match context than the one we have seen during recent weeks. Betis play more open, they are going to take the game to you… In the Champions League, where there are many more opponents who are going to set up for more open matches, yes we are going to see Mbappe will enjoy himself more because he will receive more balls at his feet.”

Benito went on to explain that part of Mbappe’s struggles in La Liga were that he is not a natural centre-forward, famously preferring to operate from the left side. While he is ‘so good’ that his talent and movement mean he is still a major threat, Benito says his weak point is with his back to goal, something he struggles with.

Certainly against opponents like Valladolid, Mallorca and Las Palmas, although the latter two did at times press Los Blancos, who are happier to sit deep, Mbappe will be required to play that role with his back to goal. It should help when Jude Bellingham returns, as his presence in the box will provide more of a distraction, allowing him greater freedom of movement.