Dani Olmo speaks on Barcelona mentality, Hansi Flick and registration issues – “I didn’t suffer”

It may not have been an easy return to Barcelona for Dani Olmo, but after days of uncertainty, he is now thriving. In August, the 26-year-old headed back to Catalonia nine years after leaving the club as an academy player, although his debut had to be delayed by 10 days because of registration issues.

Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have been included in @WhoScored's team of the week of Europe's top 5 leagues. Congratulations! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/apZ627Wb62 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2024

Barcelona could not immediately find the salary space needed to register Olmo with La Liga, and this meant that he missed the victories against Valencia and Athletic Club. However, he was able to play on MD3 at Vallecas, and it is only this moment that he will remember going forward, as he told RAC1 (via Relevo).

“Personally, I didn’t suffer because I knew it would be solved. I wanted to play, but it was a dream debut and that’s what I’m left with.”

Olmo spoke on the process of his move to Barcelona, and also revealed that once he knew of the interest, it was the only place where he wanted to be playing his football from this season onwards.

“In the final stretch (of Euro 2024) I knew that Barcelona were interested in signing me, but I didn’t want to get distracted. Then I went on vacation for a week, and when I came back, we closed everything. It was very fast, and two weeks after the end of the European Championship, we had reached an agreement.

“I’ve always tried to give my best in all the teams and now at Barcelona we have the objective of winning. Whoever comes has to do it with a winning mentality; if not, they have the wrong club. I want to win with this club and that’s why I’m here.”

Olmo also revealed what Hansi Flick has asked of him since he joined the club, and how he helped him feel at ease upon returning to Barcelona.

“Flick has played a key role. His idea was that he would play in this position of 10. The adaptation has been perfect. I have a good relationship with Flick and he’s very clear about what he wants from me.”