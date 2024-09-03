Barcelona star admits to trying to persuade Nico Williams to join

Barcelona tried – and failed – to recruit Nico Williams during the summer transfer window, despite their best efforts. It wasn’t just the club’s sporting department that were actively involved in persuading the Athletic Club winger to join, with some of their players having also gotten involved.

Alejandro Balde was one of those. He is good friends with Williams, with the pair having played together on an international level. In an interview with Tot Costa (via Sport), he explained that he spoke with the 22-year-olf throughout the summer.

“It is true that I talk a lot with Nico Williams. I talk to him practically every day. But in the end everyone decides their life, decides their career and do what they want.”

Barcelona’s inability to offer registration guarantees to Williams was seen as the biggest reason for their failed attempt to sign him. If they can sort matters by next season, another attempt could be made – meaning that Balde could still be united with his close friend at club level.