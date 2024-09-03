Barcelona sign 18-year-old Ghanaian winger

Barcelona are set to bring in their second Ghanaian signing in their history in a matter of weeks. Dreams FC have confirmed that 18-year-old Abdul Azziz Issah will join the club on a free.

In the absence of the official confirmation by Barcelona, Abdul Aziz (18) will join Barça Atlètic. His club, Dreams FC, have already announced the move. He's a left-footed interior/winger who stands out in Ghana. @albert_roge 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/KSKyRI5ok9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2024

The bitesize Issah has been playing in the Ghanaian Premier League for the past two seasons with Dreams FC, who finished 10th last yea and 6th the year before. Issah also participated in the CAF Confederation Cup, which is the second tier of continental football in Africa.

Dreams FC announces the transfer of Abdul Aziz Issah to Spanish giants FC Barcelona. The 18-year-old finalized his move on transfer deadline day. Issah who is adjudged by CAF as one of the best youngsters on the continent emerged top scorer in last seaso's… pic.twitter.com/mpKtNI6OfY — DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) September 2, 2024

In total, Issah has made 61 appearances at club level, registering 12 goals and 4 assists. All but one of those goals came last season, in which he made 33 starts. While he can play out wide, he has also operated centrally as an attacking midfielder. Issah has a keen eye for goal and a fierce strike from distance.

Issah will join left-back David Oduro, who has signed for Barcelona after a trial earlier in the year, and was the first Ghanaian player to sign for the Catalan giants. Both are evidence of their intention to scout and recruit better from the continent of Africa.