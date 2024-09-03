Barcelona’s Joan Laporta gives verdict on transfer market including Dani Olmo, Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has given his assessment of the transfer market, in a tricky summer for the Blaugrana, where they made just two signings, and still could not register Dani Olmo until Andreas Christensen’s injury allowed them to use an emergency rule to do so. Nevertheless, Laporta gave a unanimously positive verdict on their business.

After heaping praise on Sporting Director Deco, and declaring that the club will be back within their salary limit by the next transfer window, Laporta explained that Olmo was the club’s priority recruit for this summer.

“We are satisfied with what we have. Dani Olmo was the sporting priority and it has been achieved. We are very satisfied with Dani Olmo. The nucleus of our project is La Masia and Flick has shown it by putting grassroots players in the first team. We are excited, but we don’t want excessive euphoria to break out.”

Of course for much of the summer, it was reported that Athletic Club winger Nico Williams was their priority for the summer. The Basque winger decided to remain in Bilbao, but Laporta would not speak about him.

“You will allow me not to talk about players that are not ours. I will not comment on topics about players that we do not have in our squad.”

It was pointed out to Laporta that he had said on the radio that Barcelona could sign Williams, and had told fans that he ‘would try’ to sign him. Laporta explained this away, saying that he tries to transmit positivity to fans in the street, and he is asked about all sorts of players, while the radio interview was hypothetical.

During an interview with club media in June, Laporta had also said Barcelona would try to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid and Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, but they have ended up elsewhere.

“Due to the configuration of the team that Deco and Flick have made, they have decided that they should not be signed. They were on loan and have followed different paths. Joao is at Chelsea and Cancelo in Arabia I think now.”

Laporta was quizzed on the lack of signings that have come in, but he shifted the focus on the injured players to come back.

“With the coach, players and physical trainers that we have and the atmosphere in the dressing room. There is a family atmosphere, with a lot of commitment. More additions have been made, such as Casado and Bernal, who have consolidated themselves in the first team. Gerard Martin has also been promoted and Sergi Dominguez has made his debut.”

“When the [international] break is over we hope that Frenkie de Jong will recover and later Gavi. Today we have had the bad luck of Fermin’s injury with the national team. He has had many games this summer and now he is injured, it’s unfortunate. Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo will also recover. They will be added throughout the season. After the break, Frenkie is expected to return. We have recovered Alejandro Balde and he is in dynamic form. Deco will shortly do an interview with Barca One to explain the configuration of the squad.”

Laporta: "Barça is a club that generates and buys talent, we weren't thinking of selling players." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2024

Two of the most questioned departures were Ilkay Gundogan, who returned to Manchester City on a free as Barcelona looked to clear space in their salary limit. New €30m signing Vitor Roque also left on loan to Real Betis, who have a buy option on him.

“Ilkay Gündogan is an excellent player and person. The year we have been with him has been fantastic. After a meeting with Flick and assessing the situation of the squad, he decided that he wanted to leave. It is a sporting decision, exclusively. With the incorporation of Dani Olmo, was a player who performed a similar function to that of Gündo. It was a sporting decision by the player and the club. I have heard that it is an economic decision, but no.

“For Vitor Roque we had four clubs, in addition to Betis, that wanted him. Now he will have the opportunity to show that he is a great player. We are hoping that he can show his quality.”

The Barcelona president also said they would likely be in action in the January transfer market.

“Yes, because we plan to enter the 1-1 before. It gives you more ability to register players. If you are not in a precarious situation. We have it planned. We are happy with the players we have. No doubt Deco and his team are working to medium-long term. We plan to reach 1-1.”