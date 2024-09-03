Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski offered to adjust contract to register players

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has been a long way immune from criticism over the past year, and he himself has admitted that he was not at his best last season. However his commitment to the club cannot be doubted.

During a press conference on Tuesday, President Joan Laporta gave an assessment of the transfer market and the club’s finances, stating that he was happy with the way things had gone. That is despite the fact the club were struggling to register Dani Olmo, who missed the first two games of the season.

Realising that Barcelona were struggling to find sufficient space in their salary limit, with Dani Olmo missing the first two games, Laporta revealed that the Polish forward had offered up his own salary to make things work.

“I see Robert as more motivated than ever. Robert needed this new boost, he is in very good physical shape and he looks very excited. He is a player committed to the club and I can assure you of that.”

“When he heard that yes, to reach ‘fair play’ we might make some ‘efforts’, he offered his contract. I appreciate it very much, but I told him that it was not necessary. He is very committed to the club and is also demanding with the team, with himself and with his teammates’ performance and I am sure that this will be Lewandowski’s best year.”

The 36-year-old did not hit 20 goals in La Liga last season, and looked out of sorts for much of the year. He has not been involved as much as some of their other stars, but Hansi Flick has got him into goalscoring positions again, with four goals in four games. Realistically, Lewandowski could have had more too, with two goals disallowed and one or two more chances he would back himself to score.