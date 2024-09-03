Barcelona dealt major blow as midfielder could be out for a month with injury on international duty

Barcelona’s squad is looking increasingly thin after a summer which saw just two additions in the transfer market, and 13 exits, including loans. Now they will have to deal with another injury, after Fermin Lopez was ruled out with a muscle problem in training.

Lopez was called up to the Spain under-21 side by Santi Denia after being left out of the senior team, despite not having had a break all summer due to his efforts at Euro 2024 and the Olympics. According to Toni Juanmarti, the muscle tear could keep Lopez out for three to four weeks.

Como apunta @elchiringuitotv, Fermín se ha lesionado en el cuádriceps y estará 3-4 semanas de baja. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) September 3, 2024

He is set to undergo an MRI scan back in Barcelona, where they will confirm the extent of the injury. If it is a grade one tear, it could be just one to two weeks, but a grade three tear would mean multiple months out for the 21-year-old.

The problem for Hansi Flick looks increasingly grave, with Gavi and Frenkie de Jong already out. Currently he has just four natural midfielders available in Dani Olmo, Pablo Torre, Pedri and Marc Casado. Torre has been called up in place of Lopez, while Olmo and Pedri must come through unscathed from international duty. Flick has noted that Eric Garcia could play in midfield if needs be too.