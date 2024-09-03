Barcelona continue tapping into African market as deal for Ghanian winger is announced

In recent months, Barcelona have taken numerous African teenagers on trial. Tapping into the continent’s talent is clearly something that is a priority for the club’s sporting department, and given that it is an area that few teams look at, it is incredibly smart to do this.

The latest player sought by Barcelona is Aziz Issah, who is an 18-year-old winger from Ghana. It was reported by his club Dreams FC that an agreement had been reached for him to head to Catalonia, and now the move has been confirmed by Barca Atletic, whom he will be playing with this season.

🤝 Acuerdo con el Dreams FC ghanés para la cesión de Aziz Issah 🔗 https://t.co/1edomuL68V 👏🏼 ¡Bienvenido! 💙❤ — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) September 3, 2024

Issah signs on a season-long loan, and Barcelona will have the option to make the deal permanent should they wish. It means that the opportunity is there for the teenager to stake his claim to join the Catalan giants on a full-time basis, and if he does impress, first team opportunities could also be afforded by Hansi Flick, who is determined to use La Masia where possible.