Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has called out Lamine Yamal and dressing room heavyweight in training

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick could, save for the injury to Marc Bernal, barely wished for a better start to his La Liga campaign. After 13 goals and 4 wins, Barcelona sit four points clear at the top of the table. He has had to lay down a few markers in terms of his intentions though.

It has been notable just how physically fit the Barcelona squad look, surviving the end of their games in good shape while their opponents struggle, while Flick has also shown himself to be demanding in his press conferences, unwilling to give out too much praise.

Gerard Piqué (Barça legend): "The maturity with which Lamine and Cubarsí face the games is surprising." @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/hgVga38JqB — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2024

Flick has shown that while he has a personable approach with the players, MD reference two examples of a harder edge below that. One of the heavweights in the dressing room was the object of his frustration when they arrived late to a morning training session during preseason because they slept in.

Lamine Yamal was also told in no uncertain terms what was expected of him on one occasion, after he arrived late for a team-talk ahead of training. He was punished with a tunnel of the other players hitting him on the back of the head.

It appears that Flick and his staff have imposed several non-negotiables, and so far, the Barcelona squad are responding well to his changes. How that plays out when the games come faster and the Blaugrana hit a fallow period will be the thing to keep an eye out for.