Atletico Madrid talisman Antoine Griezmann praised for anti-bullying message

Nowadays, more and more footballers are becoming household names, especially in their respective countries. This is certainly the case for Antoine Griezmann, who has often used his status as a celebrity to good use – and he has done so again.

With the school year just beginning in France, Griezmann has taken to Instagram to speak to his younger audience. In his message (via Cadena SER), he explored those reading to be more inclusive of others, and to avoid bullying.

“A special request to you young people who have recently returned to school: if you see someone who has difficulty making friends or someone who is being bullied because they don’t have many friends or because they are shy or not so handsome or don’t dress in fashionable clothes, please act. Say hello or at least smile at this person when you pass them in the corridors. We don’t know what this person experiences outside of school. Your kindness could make a huge difference in someone’s life!”

El mensaje del futbolista Antoine Griezmann en Instagram a los escolares en el primer día del cole. “Una petición especial a vosotros, jóvenes que habéis regresado recientemente a la escuela: si veis a alguien que tiene dificultades para hacer amigos o alguien que está siendo… pic.twitter.com/V2eytv55sM — Carmela Ríos🕊 (@CarmelaRios) September 2, 2024

Griezmann has been widely praised for his message, and there’s little doubt that those at Atletico Madrid will be incredibly proud to have him at their club – not only because he is one of the best footballers in La Liga, but also because of the person that he is.