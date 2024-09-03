Alvaro Valles could make Real Betis move earlier than expected as Las Palmas consider contract termination

It’s nailed-on that Alvaro Valles has already played his final match for Las Palmas. Despite being one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga last season, the Gran Canaria-based club have exiled the 27-year-old from the first team over his decision not to extend his contract, which is due to expire next June.

Valles had hoped to leave Las Palmas during the season, and although several offers arrived from the likes of Marseille and Villarreal, he would only accept a return to Real Betis. However, it did not happen as Los Verdiblancos could not make a move because they were unable to sell Rui Silva, their current number one.

Las Palmas stuck firm to not selling below their valuation, but now, they could cut ties immediately to save Valles’ salary. According to Canarias7 (via MD), club bosses are studying the possibility of agreeing a mutual contract termination with Valles.

This would allow all parties to win, although it’s unknown at this stage whether Betis would be able to fit Valles into their salary limit. For now anyway, the matter is only in its infancy.