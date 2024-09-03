Aimar Oroz earns praise for asking referee not to send off opponent during La Liga fixture

Osasuna defeated Celta Vigo 3-2 at El Sadar on Sunday for their second successive victory at El Sadar. Los Rojillos ended the match playing against 10 men, with Alfon Gonzalez sent off for the Galicians during the latter stages of the contest – however, not everyone believed that it should have been a red card.

"Studs to the head!" 😬 Celta's Alfon González is shown a straight red by the referee for a high boot 🟥 pic.twitter.com/bKmg1ry5Wu — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 1, 2024

Gonzalez saw red for a dangerous tackle on Jesus Areso. The 25-year-old, unbeknown that the Osasuna defender was about to challenge for the ball, tried to control it in the air, and his boot collided with Areso’s foot. Juan Martínez Munuera issued the dismissal, although Movistar+ have released images to show that the decision was challenged by Areso’s own teammate, Aimar Oroz.

“He doesn’t see (Areso) coming. You can’t give a red for that, man.”

"Arbi… No lo ve… No puedes sacar roja, tío…". ESTO DE AIMAR OROZ 🤝. #ElDíaDespués pic.twitter.com/vI9YH2beOi — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) September 2, 2024

Aimar earned widespread praise for his actions, and Celta also paid tribute to him on social media.

Rivales, pero también compañeros. Jugadores como Aimar Oroz hicieron que nos enamoráramos de este hermoso deporte. Honor, @Osasuna. pic.twitter.com/KtNE4n8UeC — RC Celta (@RCCelta) September 2, 2024

It really was a fair play moment was Aimar, but unfortunately, his challenge fell on deaf ears as the decision was upheld. Celta manager Claudio Giraldez admitted himself post-match that he felt the decision, according to the laws, was correct.