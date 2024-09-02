WATCH: Real Betis’ Pablo Fornals gives hilarious response to Kylian Mbappe question

Real Betis went down 2-0 on Sunday night to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, after putting up a decent fight for the first hour. Kylian Mbappe ‘finally’ got his name on the scoresheet in Spanish domestic football, notching a brace and his first goals at the Bernabeu. Betis playmaker Pablo Fornals was not in awe of the Frenchman though.

Mbappe had nine shots in total, and Fornals was asked about this summer’s star addition to La Liga. The Chiringuito interviewer noted that ‘it had to be against you that Mbappe got his first goals, he’s unstoppable’.

“I don’t know, if he was unstoppable, he would have scored in the first game, no?” shrugged an unimpressed Fornals.

“I get that he is a great player, that Real Madrid have the best players in the world, or they try to, and that’s why they have brought them in, to score goals.”

Another journalist then noted to Fornals that he had scored in the European Supercup for Real Madrid, on his debut.

“Very well. Are you going to ask me about Betis or Mbappe?” responded Fornals, and when it was again noted to him that he had scored on his debut, he said, “Well, now you see how of Madrid I watch.”

Fornals looked rather bemused by the line of questioning, and after losing 2-0 before an international break, his irritation is more than understandable. No doubt all of Real Madrid’s opponents will face plenty of Mbappe coverage off the pitch as well as trying to provide their own on it.