Valencia preparing to offer new contracts to highly-rated defensive duo

It’s not been an easy start to the season for Valencia, who have only amassed one point in their opening four matches. In their first two fixtures, against Barcelona and Celta Vigo, head coach Ruben Baraja opted for a very young centre-back partnership: Cristhian Mosquera and Yarek Gasiorowski.

Mosquera and Yarek are both rated incredibly highly by those at Los Che. Both players also had success during the summer with Spain’s Olympic and U19 sides respectively. The club’s hope is that they will be the long-term defensive partnership that can lead them back towards the pinnacle of Spanish football.

Because of this, work is being done to provide both players with new contracts, as per ED. Baraja confirmed this news in the last few days.

“We are having conversations. There are objectives that we have set ourselves, and there is time ahead.”

It makes complete for Valencia to tie down both players, especially as they both attracting interest over the summer – Mosquera from Atletico Madrid, and Yarek from AC Milan among others.