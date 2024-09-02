Tottenham Hotspur could play pivotal role in Barcelona selling Vitor Roque

On the final day of the summer transfer window, Real Betis finalised the signing of Giovani Lo Celso, who returns to the club following a five-year absence. Los Verdiblancos managed to close an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, although they had to use Johnny Cardoso to do so.

It’s been reported in recent days that Spurs have a buy option for Cardoso, which allows them to sign the American midfielder for lower than Betis’ asking price would typically be. Angel Haro, president of the Andalusian club, has confirmed these reports (via MD).

“Johnny is a player who not only interests Tottenham, but many other teams. Within the operation of Gio (Lo Celso) they asked us for an option to buy for a value that, for us, was important and interesting. We did give them that option.”

According to the report, the value of this clause is €25m. It is only active for next summer, and if it is triggered by Spurs, Betis would have money to spend – money that could be used on Vitor Roque.

Betis have got Roque on loan for this season, while they also have the option to extend this agreement by an additional 12 months. On top of this, they have two buy clauses: one worth €25m (only available next summer) and the other is valued at €27.5m (active in summer of 2026).

Barcelona would have the option to buy back Roque if Betis triggered one of these purchase options. As such, they will be keeping a very close eye on his progression at the Benito Villamarin.