Salary limit was key obstacle between Barcelona and winger liked by Hansi Flick

Barcelona were linked with a variety of left-wingers this summer, starting with Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, before deals for Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman were touted. None of them came off on account of Barcelona’s salary limit struggles.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is still a big fan of the Frenchman, and while there were perhaps more intense links to Chiesa, that deal was not as close as some reports claimed. With Coman on the other hand, Barcelona did enquire about the Bayern star, who is not a key part of Vincent Kompany’s plans, but ultimately, the Blaugrana could not find a way to make it work.

Sergi Domínguez was the fourth Barça B player to break into the first team this season as he played 29 minutes against Valladolid on August 31. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 2, 2024

Barcelona only managed to strengthen with Pau Victor and Dani Olmo this summer, but both can play on the left side. Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres can both play on that side too, but with the form of Raphinha, recently, off the back of a hat-trick, it is hard to picture any of the players linked with them removing the Brazilian from the side currently. He himself said publicly that the club did not need more signings after their 7-0 win over Real Valladolid.