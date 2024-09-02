Right-back was most realistic deal for Barcelona after Dani Olmo move

Barcelona struggled to have the summer that they wanted this year, and only Dani Olmo and Pau Victor came through the door, albeit potentially to the tune of up to €65m. However much of the focus was on the deals they could not do.

With no major sales, no fresh sponsorship deal with Nike and no re-sale of Barca Vision, the Blaugrana were hamstrung by their salary limit, and unable to do any more business. That is despite the exits of Oriol Romeu, Alex Valle, Vitor Roque, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Ilkay Gundogan, Sergino Dest, Estanis Pedrola, Marc Guiu, Chadi Riad, Julian Araujo and Mikayil Faye.

Raphinha scored his first career hat-trick against Valladolid and didn’t miss his season start. In four games he played all minutes, delivered 2 assists, and had 7 shots on target. @marca — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 2, 2024

However were they to have had the finances in place, Matteo Moretto has told Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Almeria right-back Marc Pubill was the most realistic of them all. The 21-year-old was offered to the Blaugrana after a move to Atalanta collapsed, with only Hector Fort and Jules Kounde as options on that side.