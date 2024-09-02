Real Sociedad suffer gut-wrenching double injury blow: defenders ruptures ACL, key player re-injures foot

Last week, Marc Bernal ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, which will cause him to miss the remainder of Barcelona’s 2024-25 season. Only five days later, and another La Liga star has suffered the same fate.

Real Sociedad have confirmed that Hamari Traore injured his ACL during Sunday’s goalless draw against Getafe. He will undergo surgery soon to address the issue, with the expectation that he is unlikely to play any further part this season.

🏥 Parte médico: Hamari Traoré. 💪 Eutsi, Hamari!! https://t.co/5940NWVcDI — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) September 2, 2024

Traore has been La Real’s starting right-back in the opening matches of this season, but now Imanol Alguacil must rely on Jon Aramburu and Alvaro Odriozola for the next 6-8 months at least.

The gut-wrenching injury news does not stop there for La Real, who also confirmed that Brais Mendez has injured the fifth metatarsal in his foot. It is the exact same injury that the midfielder suffered towards the back-end of last season, meaning that an extended lay-off is probable.

🏥 Parte médico: Brais Méndez https://t.co/p1NoaefamR — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) September 2, 2024

Losing two important players on the same day is a big blow for Real Sociedad, and their chances of finishing inside the Top 6 in La Liga, as they did last season.