Real Madrid transfer intentions revealed after summer of two additions

Real Madrid made the biggest deal of the summer in bringing in Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain on a free, but he was one of just two additions including Endrick Felipe. They were two of just four targets for the whole summer.

As revealed by Matteo Moretto, Los Blancos only considered moves for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Manchester United’s Leny Yoro. Real Madrid decided that it was not worth negotiating around the price that Bayern wanted for Davies, knowing that they are four months away from being able to tie up a deal for free for the Canadian.

Equally, they missed out on Yoro following Manchester United’s offer majorly outstripping that of the European Champions. Despite rumours they might address their centre-back crisis, Moretto explains that they never seriously considered making a move following the Yoro decision.

This could change in the coming months, with Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba the key men at the back for Carlo Ancelotti. If Alaba does not recover well from his anterior cruciate ligament, and their squad looks short, they may address their squad again in January, although it’s something they have tended to avoid in recent years.