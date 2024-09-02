Real Madrid receive double boost on injury front – defender and midfielder’s issues are not serious

On Monday, it was reported that Aurelien Tchouameni had pulled out of France’s squad for their UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Belgium, just hours after he joined up with his international teammates. A foot injury is the cause, and this had cause alarm bells to start ringing at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is already without Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos for at least the next few weeks, and if Tchouameni were to also be significantly injured, he would only have Federico Valverde and Luka Modric as options in centre midfield.

Fortunately, Real Madrid can relax. Relevo say that Tchouameni’s injury is not serious, and his decision to withdraw from France’s squad was precautionary. He will use the international break to rest, with the intention of being 100% fit for Los Blancos’ trip to Real Sociedad.

Ferland Mendy also picked up a injury during Sunday’s victory over Real Betis, and he is also said to be relatively okay. Like Tchouameni, his aim is to return for Real Madrid immediately after the conclusion of the international break.